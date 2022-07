Gazprom's gas flows to Europe via Ukraine stable at 42.1 mcm on Saturday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Saturday, a daily level that has remained unchanged since Thursday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.