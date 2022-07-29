Turkish exports jump 20% on annual basis in first half of 2022

Turkish exports jumped 20% on an annual basis in the first half of the year, the nation's statistical authority said Friday.

The January-June figure hit $125.9 billion, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said in a statement.

Türkiye's imports totaled $177.3 billion, a year-on-year surge of 40.6% in the same period.

As imports rose at a faster pace than exports, the country's foreign trade deficit widened 142.7% to hit $51.4 billion during the same period.

The export-to-import coverage ratio fell to 71% in the first half, versus 83.2% a year ago.



JUNE FIGURE



In June, Türkiye's foreign trade deficit shot up 184.5% on an annual basis to $8.2 billion.

The country's exports stood at $23.4 billion, up 18.7%, while imports totaled $31.6 billion, rising 39.7% in June.