France inflation accelerates more than forecast

France's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in July to a new record high amid higher energy and food prices, preliminary data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 6.1% year-over-year in July, faster than the 5.8% rise in June. That was just above the 6% increase expected by economists.



The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 28.7% surge in energy costs. This was followed by a 6.7% gain in food prices.



The rise in service costs linked to the summer period was also a reason behind the overall price growth in July.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3% in July, after a 0.7% increase in the prior month, in line with expectations.



EU harmonized inflation also rose to a fresh record high of 6.8% in July from 6.5% in June. The expected rate was 6.7%.



The latest inflation was the highest since records began in 1997. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices (HICP) increased 0.3% from June, when it grew 0.9%. That was also in line with economists' forecasts.





