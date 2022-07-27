EU COURT UPHOLDS BROADCASTING BAN ON RUSSIAS RT

News Economy EU court upholds broadcasting ban on Russia's RT

The decision from the EU General Court "dismisses RT France's application for annulment" of sanctions, according to a statement from the Luxembourg-based court.

The European Union's second-highest court upheld a broadcasting ban on Russia's state-owned broadcaster RT France in a ruling delivered on Wednesday.



The EU adopted sanctions on Russian state-controlled media in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as part of a series of wide-ranging punitive measures.



EU sanctions banned the distribution of content from state-controlled media outlets like RT, formerly known as Russia Today, for broadcasting propaganda in support of the Russian invasion.



Moscow promised a "quite negative" response.



"The attack against the freedom of speech, the freedom of mass media in European states, including in France, is a process that triggers our concern and regret," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.



"We are taking equal measures of pressure against Western mass media working in our country. We will not let them work in our country either, and there will be no soft stance here," Peskov added.



The Kremlin spokesman, however, did not mention the large number of banned media in Russia, as well as the fact that Western correspondents are only allowed to work in the country with an accreditation from the Foreign Ministry.



RT France argued the broadcasting ban infringed freedom of expression, discriminated on the grounds of nationality, and questioned the EU's basis to impose sanctions in the first place.



The EU General Court found the bid to overturn the sanctions as completely unfounded, ruling the EU had the legal competence to impose the sanctions on RT France.



RT France's argument that the sanctions discriminate on a nationality basis was also thrown out. The media company failed to give an example of a broadcaster under direct or indirect control of the Kremlin that was treated more favourably.



A complaint that the broadcasting ban infringed on freedom of expression was also dismissed on the basis the sanctions were proportionate in the context of the Ukraine war and were temporary.



"In the light of those considerations, the General Court dismisses the action in its entirety," the statement ended.



RT France can appeal to the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the bloc's most senior legal body.





