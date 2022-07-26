MCDONALDS EARNINGS DECREASE FROM LAST YEAR BUT BEAT ESTIMATES

US fast food giant McDonald's announced second quarter earnings on Tuesday that were down on last year's numbers, but still beat Wall Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totalled $1.19 billion, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $2.22 billion, or $2.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



McDonald's reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $2.55 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $5.72 billion from $5.89 billion last year.



