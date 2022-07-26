EU must act 'as soon as possible' against Gazprom gas threats

Gazprom's plan to cut gas deliveries to Europe shows EU countries must agree to reduce their use of Russian gas this winter, a Czech minister, whose country holds the EU presidency, said Tuesday.

"Putin will continue to play his dirty games in misusing and blackmailing gas supplies," Czech industry and trade minister Jozef Sikela said as he arrived to discuss the joint plan with the EU energy ministers in Brussels.

The Gazprom cut "is just an additional... proof that we have to take the game in our hands and we have to reduce the dependencies on Russian supplies as soon as possible," he added.