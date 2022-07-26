EU energy ministers start talks on watered-down emergency gas plan

EU energy ministers are in Brussels on Tuesday to sign off a watered-down emergency gas plan that aims to soften the impact of a potential total stoppage in Russian gas supplies.



The strategy shows Russia will not split the European Union nor shatter the solidarity "urgently needed" in the coming months, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said before the meeting.



Late-night talks brokered a compromise on the plan, which provides for a voluntary 15% reduction in member states' gas consumption between August 1 and March 31, EU diplomats told dpa early on Tuesday.



In addition, a mechanism will be created to trigger a bloc-wide alert in the event of widespread gas shortages and to implement binding savings targets.



The agreement sees the stringent terms of the European Commission's first draft considerably watered down, with various get-out clauses introduced and the threshold for the introduction of binding savings targets also being raised.



Habeck cautioned that so many opt-outs increase the risk of bureaucracy paralysing the bloc when a speedy response is needed in the event of an emergency.



"A concern that one may have, is that with so many exemptions, that you can spend so long calculating, and then the crisis is over. That would, of course, be terrible," Habeck said.



The German economy minister said his country was making good progress to meet the EU-wide target of 15%. "If Germany achieves more than 15% then there's no shame in that," he said.



Under the terms of the amended agreement, binding savings targets can now only be enforced by the European Council, representing the member states, rather than by the commission, after EU diplomats revised the plan.



Mandatory gas savings can also be reduced in certain circumstances, including when filling gas storage facilities, in the event of power shortages and for the industrial use of gas as a raw material.



Poland, however, continued to oppose the idea of imposing mandatory saving targets on EU member states ahead of the meeting of EU energy ministers.



"It is very important for us to not force any single country for any reductions which they don't accept," Polish Environment and Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said.



EU diplomats were, however, confident ahead of the meeting that the qualified majority required to adopt the emergency plan should still be easily achieved.



During consultations on Monday among EU member states, only four member states expressed major reservations about the gas-saving plan, EU diplomats said.



EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson was similarly optimistic. "I do expect that at the end of the day we do have a political agreement," she said, arriving to the meeting.



Exemptions agreed would also mean that countries including Cyprus, Malta and Ireland would not have to save gas, as their gas systems are not directly connected to those of any other member state.



Talks in Brussels are taking place against the backdrop of Russian energy giant Gazprom's announcement that it plans to reduce gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from 40% of total capacity to 20%.



Such a scenario was precisely what prompted EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to submit a proposal for EU-wide gas conservation, a commission spokesperson in Brussels said late on Monday.



