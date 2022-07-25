News Economy Russia calls on UN to help with its grain exports after Ukraine deal

"The UN must fulfil its part of the deal, concerning restrictions directed against Russian supplies of grain and fertilizer," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Interfax agency.

Russia is demanding support from the United Nations in its fight against Western sanctions following an agreement to end the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.



The UN has not confirmed Russia's reading of a parallel deal for Russian food and fertilizer, only saying on Friday "that measures imposed on the Russian Federation do not apply to these products."



Since the agreement on Ukrainian grain, there has been international condemnation of a Russian missile strike against the port city of Odessa on Saturday. But Peskov said it should not affect the deal, as the strike only destroyed military infrastructure.



"That is why such things should have no impact at all on the start of the loading process [for grain]," Peskov added.





