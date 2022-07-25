China stocks fall amid COVID-19 woes; property developers surge

China stocks fell on Monday as domestic COVID-19 flare-ups and global recession concerns weighed on equities, although real estate companies surged as a source told Reuters that Beijing is planning to provide financial support to the sector.

The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 4,203.55 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%, to 3,246.70.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.8% to 20,454.69. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.9% to 7,039.86.

Mainland China reported 800 new coronavirus cases for Sunday.

Other Asian stocks also lost ground, as worries about a global economic downturn sapped investors' risk appetite.

"A-shares appeared relatively weak since July, following a strong rebound," said CICC in a note, adding that investors should focus on the potential upcoming July Politburo meeting.

China will set up a real estate fund to help developers resolve a crippling debt crisis, aiming for a warchest of up to 300 billion yuan ($44.4 billion), according to a state bank official with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index jumped 3.4%, and the CSI 300 Real Estate Index rose 1.9%.

New energy shares lost 1.7%, automobiles tumbled 2.8%, and communications equipment declined 2.1%.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) vowed to maintain market stability ahead of the politically significant 20th Party Congress later this year.

China's transport ministry tightened existing rules governing how online ride-hailing firms should handle and share their data with regulators, signaling tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong dropped 2%, with index heavyweights Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan down between 2% and 3%.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that China is planning to sort U.S.-listed Chinese companies into groups based on the sensitivity of the data they hold, bringing them into compliance with U.S. rules.