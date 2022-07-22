Moscow not fuelling food crisis, will meet commitments, says Lavrov

Russia is not fuelling a food crisis and will continue to provide food and energy shipments, fulfilling international agreements, promises Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



In a piece that appeared in several newspapers before a trip to Africa, Lavrov wrote that "the speculations of Western and Ukrainian propaganda that Russia is supposedly exporting hunger are absolutely groundless."



Lavrov stressed that the problems had started during the coronavirus pandemic, when the West used its money to divert commodity and food chains, therefore "worsening the situation of developing countries dependent on food imports."



"Russia will continue to conscientiously fulfil its obligations under international treaties regarding the export of food, fertilizers, energy sources and other goods vital for Africa," he said.