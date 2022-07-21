'We are at the mercy of Russia,' says head of German energy regulator

Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Network Agency regulator, says that Germany continues to be "at the mercy of Russia" despite the fact that gas is flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline again after a maintenance-related halt.



"We are at Russia's mercy at the moment because they decide how much gas Nord Stream 1 will pass on to us," Müller told dpa on Thursday just hours after Russian gas started flowing again at around 40% of the pipeline's maximum capacity.



"The worst-case scenario has not occurred, but I can't give an all-clear yet," Müller said in reference to a recent warning from Russia's President Vladimir Putin that gas deliveries could be throttled to 20% of maximum capacity

