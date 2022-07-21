Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns

Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing concerns that a maintenance period would be extended.

Europe has been on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts.

The resumption could take several hours, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Requests on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for gas flows from Russia into Germany were at 29,284,591 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), from zero previously, data from the operator's website showed.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL connection point and NEL connection points were up, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed on Thursday.