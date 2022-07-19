 Contact Us
News Economy Norway launches fundraising to buy Turkish Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine

Norway launches fundraising to buy Turkish Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published July 19,2022
Subscribe
NORWAY LAUNCHES FUNDRAISING TO BUY TURKISH BAYRAKTAR TB2 FOR UKRAINE

Norway has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drones for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.

The campaign's website said Lithuania bought a TB2 in three days and both Poland and Ukraine purchased three TB2 drones in a few days, so "Norway must do the same."

Under the headline "Give a Bayraktar from the Norwegians to the Ukrainian people-show solidarity with Ukraine's fight against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," so far 273,739 kroner (approximately $27,470) has been collected from 647 donors through the campaign.

The campaign will last till the end of September, according to the website.

It added: "We need less than 10 kroner ($1) from each Norwegian."