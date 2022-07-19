Norway launches fundraising to buy Turkish Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine

Norway has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drones for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia.

The campaign's website said Lithuania bought a TB2 in three days and both Poland and Ukraine purchased three TB2 drones in a few days, so "Norway must do the same."

Under the headline "Give a Bayraktar from the Norwegians to the Ukrainian people-show solidarity with Ukraine's fight against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," so far 273,739 kroner (approximately $27,470) has been collected from 647 donors through the campaign.

The campaign will last till the end of September, according to the website.

It added: "We need less than 10 kroner ($1) from each Norwegian."