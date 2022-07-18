News Economy H&M ending operations in Russia, citing 'unpredictable future'

The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S. (REUTERS File Photo)

Swedish fashion retailer H&M Group is ending its operations in Russia "after careful consideration" during the nearly five months Russia has been invading Ukraine.



"We see it as impossible given the current situation to continue our business in Russia. We are deeply saddened about the impact this will have on our colleagues and very grateful for all their hard work and dedication," read a statement from chief executive Helena Helmersson on Monday.



H&M already stopped sales in the country on March 2, just days after the invasion stated. In announcing to pull out entirely, it noted "current operational challenges and an unpredictable future."



Winding down operations will cost the company about 2 billion krona ($190.8 million), a loss that will likely weigh on its third quarter earnings.



The company has operated in Russia since 2009. Along with its main Hennes & Mauritz chain, it also operates COS, Weekday and Arket. As part of the wind-down, the company will temporarily open some its stores to sell off inventory still in Russia.
































