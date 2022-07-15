China quarterly growth at weakest since the pandemic began

Beijing's statistical bureau announced on Friday that China's economic growth dropped in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the previous year at just 0.4%.



The result marks the weakest quarter for the country's growth since the coronavirus pandemic started.



By comparison, China's economy grew 4.8% in the first quarter. Growth for the first half of the year came in at 2.5% overall.



Beijing's zero-Covid policy is hampering its economic growth by targeting every outbreak with strict lockdowns, with some of China's largest cities facing particularly harsh restrictions this spring in an attempt to stop the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant.



Shanghai spent two months under strict lockdown in April and May, causing its port, a key shipping hub for Chinese imports and exports, to reduce its operations.



"The middle class is increasingly feeling the effects - for example, through stagnating incomes or falling property prices. This increases political pressure on the government to find solutions," Max Zenglein of the Berlin-based think tank Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS) said.



Continuing weak growth was also exacerbating existing problems within the financial system, Zenglein said, adding that without a significant upturn, defaults were expected to rise in the coming months.



"The government's most effective stimulus program would be a departure from its draconian zero-Covid strategy," he said, but a U-turn by Beijing on its strict policy is not expected.



Just a few infections are still enough for entire districts to be sealed off, as happened last week in the central Chinese metropolis of Xi'an.



In Beijing, Shanghai and the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen - the country's three most important economic centres - restrictions have repeatedly been reintroduced to curb infections.



Strong export figures for June, which China released on Wednesday, should not be taken as an all-clear, according to economists, who say part of the 17.9% increase was down to business catching up after Shanghai was allowed to reopen at the end of May.



Weak import growth of only 1% also caused concern, as it indicates a low desire to buy among Chinese consumers.