SWEDENS INFLATION HIGHEST SINCE JULY 1991

Sweden's consumer price inflation accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in June to reach its highest level in nearly thirty-one years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 8.7% year-over-year in June, following a 7.3% increase in May. Economists had forecast an inflation rate of 8.3%.



The latest inflation was the highest since July 1991, when prices had grown 9.1%.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 11.6% annually in June and transport costs logged a sharp growth of 13.91% amid soaring fuel prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 1.4% in June, faster than May's 1.0% increase. The expected rate of rise was 1.1%.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, also rose to 8.5% in June from 7.2% in the preceding month. That was above the expected rate of 8.1%. Moreover, this was also the biggest increase since July 1991.



"Prices on food, electricity and fuel rose and affected the inflation rate the most", Sofie Öhman, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.



The latest rise in consumer price index with fixed interest rate (CPIF) inflation was significantly affected by rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, where meat, milk, cheese, eggs, coffee and bread had the highest contribution.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF increased 1.2% in June, following a 1.0% gain the previous month. Economists had forecast a 0.9% rise.

