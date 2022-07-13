Lufthansa cancels 2,000 more flights due airport staffing shortages

 Contact Us
The Lufthansa airline initially cancelled more than 3,000 flights for the months of July and August and then cancelled another 770 connections for the week up to and including July 14.

July 13,2022
German carrier Lufthansa is cancelling another 2,000 flights between now and the end of August due to airport staffing problems, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

These targeted cancellations at Lufthansa's Frankfurt and Munich hubs. It is the third time the carrier has announced flight cancellations this summer.

The airline initially cancelled more than 3,000 flights for the months of July and August and then cancelled another 770 connections for the week up to and including July 14.

In the afternoons and evenings ground services at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs are overloaded, so that aircraft have to wait and luggage is left behind, the spokesperson said.

Flights to holiday destinations would only be cancelled in exceptional cases, the spokesperson added.

Many staff were laid off during the pandemic, leading to shortages for many carriers now that air travel has coming roaring back.