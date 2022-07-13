News Economy Gazprom continues to pump gas to Europe through Ukraine despite war

DPA ECONOMY Published July 13,2022 Subscribe

Russian energy giant Gazprom continues to pump its gas to Europe via Ukraine after the temporary shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and despite the war.



The delivery volume agreed for Wednesday is 41.3 million cubic metres, which is less than half the possible volume, according to the Ukrainian gas network operator and Gazprom.



The volume was the same as in the past few days, although the shutdown of Nord Stream 1 for maintenance work until July 21 means that larger volumes could actually be sent.



According to the contract, daily deliveries of 109.6 million cubic metres through Ukraine to Europe are possible. But Gazprom says that Ukraine only permits deliveries through one pipeline, allowing gas to go through only at the Sudzha measuring station, the Interfax news agency reported.



Gazprom's plans for the pipeline at the Sokhranovka station were rejected, company spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.



Due to the war, Ukraine said that it no longer had control over an important compressor station there. According to Gazprom, however, the function of the facilities is not affected.



Nord Stream 1 was temporarily shut down on Monday for maintenance work. Amid fears in Germany that Russia might not turn on the gas tap again, a Kremlin spokesperson stressed last week that the energy superpower wanted to meet its contractual obligations.



Meanwhile, Brazil is in the process of concluding new deals with Russia for the purchase of diesel, business newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Tuesday.



According to the report, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França said after a UN Security Council meeting in New York that his country wanted to buy "as much disesel" as it can from Russia.



"Russia is a strategic partner for Brazil. We are BRICS partners. We are also heavily dependent on fertilizer exports from Russia and Belarus. And, of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about it, you can ask Europe about it. So, in Brazil, we are short of diesel," he said.



BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had said on Monday that the fuel would arrive in the country in two months. "Russia continues to trade with the whole world," Bolsonaro said, according to Brazilian news portal G1.



Bolsonaro visited Russia in February, shortly before the invasion of Ukraine, and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Brazilian politician, the talks were to improve trade relations.



Brazil is one of the world's leading agricultural producers.



In view of the presidential election in October, Bolsonaro is also keen on reducing fuel prices.





































