Turkish, UAE delegations to meet at Istanbul investment workshop

Delegations from Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will gather at an investment workshop in Istanbul on Wednesday.

Three ministers from the UAE, as well as senior officials of investment funds and companies will meet with public and private sector organizations, and business world representatives at the event.

According to the statement made by the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry, the investments that the UAE plans to make in the Turkish economy became clear after the diplomatic traffic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who last visited the UAE in February.

UAE TECHNOLOGY, FOREIGN TRADE MINISTERS TO ATTEND EVENT

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE minister of industry and advanced technology, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the minister of state for foreign trade, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, the minister of state for public education and advanced technology and the UAE Space Agency chairwoman, will attend the meeting.

The ministers' visit is important amid the start of a new era in relations between Ankara and Abu Dhabi.

In addition to bilateral meetings between the equivalent ministries at the workshop, representatives of public subsidiaries and companies operating in the industry, renewable energy, petrochemical, food, e-commerce, defense, automotive, and aviation sectors, as well as leading UAE companies will evaluate potential cooperation opportunities.

PARTNERSHIP IN SPACE

As part of the visit of the Emirati ministers, a memorandum of understanding in the space field will be signed between the two countries.

With the agreement, Türkiye and the UAE will train human resources and share knowledge and experience in the field of space research and technologies.

The two sides will carry out joint research and development studies in the fields of suborbital flights, launching, rockets, and satellite systems.