Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, UN to meet in Istanbul on July 13 for grain issue: Turkish Defence Minister

Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine and UN delegations will be meeting in Istanbul on July 13 for the grain issue, Turkish Defence Minister has said on Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday Interfax news agency also had reported, citing the Russian foreign ministry, that a fresh round of talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations over grain exports from Ukraine would take place on Wednesday in Istanbul.

Ukraine is a key agricultural exporter and its inability to ship vital grain supplies has caused a surge in food prices, aggravating concerns about a global food crisis.







