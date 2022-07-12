Lego to cease Russian operations 'indefinitely', 81 stores impacted

The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, said Tuesday it would stop all its Russian operations, ending the employment of its Moscow staff and a partnership with a company operating 81 stores in Russia.

A Lego spokeswoman said the company had decided to "indefinitely cease commercial operations in Russia given the continued extensive disruption in the operating environment".

This included terminating the employment of most of the Moscow-based team and a partnership with Inventive Retail Group which "operated 81 stores on the brand's behalf," the spokeswoman added. The company had already cut deliveries to Russia in March following the invasion of Ukraine.