Russia reduces gas deliveries to Italy
Published July 11,2022
Russia has reduced gas deliveries to Italy by about one third, Gazprom told Italy's partly state-owned energy supplier Eni, the company wrote on Monday.
Instead of 32 million cubic metres per day as usual, 21 million cubic metres per day would probably be delivered on Monday. "In the event of new and significant changes in flows," Eni said it would provide more information.
Since the outbreak of Russia's war in Ukraine, Italy's government under Prime Minister Mario Draghi has wanted to become independent of Russian gas supplies.
The country with almost 60 million inhabitants gets a large part of its gas imports from Russia.
The Italian government therefore concluded new agreements with other gas suppliers, such as Azerbaijan, Qatar and Algeria.
Italy has since also bought two terminals for the storage and conversion back to gas of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through its gas network operator Snam.