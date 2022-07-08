Turkish Airlines carried 30.9M passengers in H1

Turkish Airlines carried 30.4 million passengers in the first half of this year, Türkiye's national flag carrier said on Friday.

The number of passengers was down from 35.1 million in the first six months of 2019 -- the pre-pandemic period, according to a statement sent to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, was 75.6% -- 83.6% on domestic flights and 74.7% on international flights.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried reached 819,000 tons in the six-month period, a 14.1% rise from 2019.

By the end of this June, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 380, the statement added.

MONTHLY FIGURE

In June, the airline carried 6.9 million passengers, up from 6.6 million in the same month of 2019.

The load factor reached 83.6% last month, the statement said.

Cargo and mail carried in June rose by 17.7% to 146,000 tons, during the same period.