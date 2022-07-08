RUSSIAS LAVROV: WE ARE READY TO NEGOTIATE ON GRAIN WITH UKRAINE AND TÜRKIYE

Russia's Lavrov: we are ready to negotiate on grain with Ukraine and Türkiye

Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine and Türkiye about grain but it is unclear when such talks might take place, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

He also said that Russia will not go running after the United States for negotiations.

"It was not us who abandoned contact; it was the United States," Lavrov told reporters at the talks on the island of Bali. "We are not running after anybody suggesting meetings."

The United States has sought to isolate Russia on the world stage and aides to Blinken said they saw no point in speaking to Lavrov so long as Moscow pursues its war in Ukraine.

Lavrov, while saluting host Indonesia, denounced the approach of Western nations at the Group of 20, which was set up as a club of the world's major economies.

"Our Western partners are trying to avoid talking about global economic issues," he said.

"From the moment they speak, they launch into fevered criticism of Russia over the situation in Ukraine, calling us aggressors and occupiers," he said.

"Everyone is telling us to put an end to the operation and reach a peaceful solution."

But he added: "Despite the behaviour of our Western colleagues, this is a useful discussion."

Lavrov dismissed what he cast as the West's "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine at a G20 meeting, scolding Russia's rivals for scuppering a chance to tackle global economic issues.

"During the discussion, Western partners avoided following the mandate of the G20, from dealing with issues of the world economy," Lavrov said.

He said the West's discussion "strayed almost immediately, as soon as they took the floor, to the frenzied criticism of the Russian Federation in connection with the situation in Ukraine. 'Aggressors', 'invaders', 'occupiers' - we heard a lot of things today," Lavrov said.

Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier confirmed that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is leaving the Bali G20 foreign ministers' meeting early, skipping the sessions planned for Friday afternoon as well as the official dinner on Friday evening.



"Lavrov is still holding bilateral talks, after which he will address the press and leave," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told dpa on Friday.