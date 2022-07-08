Germany confirms positive signal from Canada on Nord Stream 1 turbine

Germany on Friday confirmed that the government had received a positive signal from Canada regarding the delivery of a turbine needed for the maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany, but could not say that the turbine had been delivered.

Russia's Gazprom cut capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada.

A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Thursday.

The turbine would be sent to Germany first which will then deliver it to Gazprom so Canada does not breach any sanctions, a government source told Reuters.

Siemens Energy declined to comment on the news.

The Kremlin on Friday said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if the turbine was returned.

Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over the turbine to Gazprom and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.