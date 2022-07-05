Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine dip

Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and deliveries through Ukraine edged lower on Tuesday while eastbound gas flows via the Yamal pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped, operator data showed.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea stood at 27,431,427 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, down from more than 29,000,000 kWh/h seen through most of the previous day, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom said last month capacity through the pipeline would be cut to only 40% of capacity due to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when flows usually fall to zero, raising concern over how promptly they will resume afterwards.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, down from 37 mcm on Monday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said supply to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.15 mcm on Tuesday compared with 42.10 mcm on Monday.

Eastbound gas flows stopped on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to zero after earlier flowing at 2,190,136 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), the data showed.



















