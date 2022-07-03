CRYPTOQUEEN IS NOW ADDED TO FBIS 10 MOST-WANTED LIST

Her name is Ruja Ignatova and she became famous with her nickname "Cryptoqueen". However, 40-year-old Bulgarian woman is now wanted for the role she played in a cryptocurrency fraud, known as OneCoin, and was added to the FBI's 10 most-wanted list.

The federal investigators accuse the fugitive woman of frauding the victims with more than $4 billion, using a pyramidal scheme since 2014.

But the FBI agents have said that OneCoin was not worth anything and it was never secured with the blockchain technology utilized for other cryptocurrencies.

According to the accusations of the federal prosecutors, it was essentially a Ponzi scheme concealed as a cryptocurrency.

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said that "She timed her scheme perfectly, capitalizing on the frenzied speculation of the early days of cryptocurrency."

Ignatova was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece in 2017 and she disappeared from then on.

It is estimated that she would have at least around $500 million at that moment, which has allowed him to stay fugitive.