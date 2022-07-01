NASA suggests new method to find life in Mars

According to recent experimentation by NASA, exploration vehicles should excavate approximately 2 meters into Mars' surface to be able to find possible samples of life.

The report suggests that the radiation and ionizing of the space, degrade small molecules, like amino acids, faster.

This is why it would be a better choice to look for them in the depths of the planet, the report adds.

It is believed that amino acids could be a potential sign of life, due to it being a necessary component for the formation of the proteins, essential components for living creatures.

Until now, NASA's rovers Perseverance and Curiosity have been able to find "organic matter" in the Red Planet, but it is not clear whether it was formed through a chemical process or if it was a biological matter.