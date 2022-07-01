News
Economy
Lufthansa curtails summer ticket sales amid capacity issues
Lufthansa curtails summer ticket sales amid capacity issues
Published July 01,2022
Subscribe
German airline Lufthansa confirmed on Friday that it has severely curtailed the number of tickets on offer for flights within Europe, substantiating what many customers had already observed.
On many days in July, tickets are only available for the most expensive booking options.
The temporary measure is intended to free up room for rebooking in case of flight cancellations, several of which have already been announced.
Customers reported economy tickets costing over €1,000 ($1,040) for flights from Frankfurt to London or Dubai.
Lufthansa is suffering from huge capacity issues at airports and has cancelled over 3,000 flights in the months of July and August. However, the company announced it would operate 95% of all planned flights throughout the summer.
Only once all those passengers whose July flights have been cancelled have been offered an alternative flight will Lufthansa open its system again and offer whatever tickets remain in the cheaper booking options again.
According to the company, this may be as soon as Wednesday, July 6.
Lufthansa has also been sitting on 3,000 pieces of luggage at Munich airport since last weekend. Due to storms, many passengers were not able to reach connecting flights and were booked onto trains instead.
Around half of the luggage is destined for other airports, but will be sorted in Munich to ease the burden on other German airports, which are suffering from staff shortages.
"We apologize to our customers and are working around the clock at maximum effort to return your luggage to you," Lufthansa said.