Mysterious rocket crashed into moon, left double crater: NASA

NASA said on Sunday that a "mysterious rocket body" crashed into the Moon, leaving a "double crater" and thus offering a bigger mystery to scientists.

This is why it was not your average rocket, NASA reported in a June 24 news release.

None of the Earth's space-exploring nations has taken credit until now for the crash.

Astronomers spotted the rocket on the course of collision with the Moon last year and waited to see what might happen, resulting with the collision on March 4.

"Surprisingly the crater is actually two craters, an eastern crater (18-meter diameter, about 19.5 yards) superimposed on a western crater (16-meter diameter, about 17.5 yards)," NASA said.

"The double crater was unexpected. ... No other rocket body impacts on the Moon created double craters."

The double crater may indicate the rocket "had large masses at each end," NASA said, adding that this was not the norm.

Failing to offer any guesses, NASA said that "Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity."