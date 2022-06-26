News Economy France to recommission coal-fired power station amid Ukraine crisis

DPA ECONOMY Published June 26,2022

A French coal-fired power station that was shut down in March is to be recommissioned amid the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine to help ensure power supply during the coming winter, the Energy Ministry announced Sunday according to broadcaster BFMTV.



The decision to restart the power station in Saint-Avold on the German border doesn't affect France's decision to phase out coal, however, the ministry said.



Apart from one reserve power station, the Saint-Avold facility was the last coal-fired plant in France, which generates much of its electricity from nuclear energy.



The legal basis for the move is to be a new law on dealing with the crisis that is set to be passed in July, broadcaster RTL reported. The plant's 71 employees who lost their jobs at the end of March could be re-employed temporarily until the end of 2023, it said.



Before the shut-down, the Saint-Avold power station had been running at full steam, as around half the country's nuclear power stations have been taken off the grid for maintenance and repair work.



Compared to other European countries like Germany, Russian natural gas only plays a limited role in France's energy supply.



