Ukraine becoming a member of the EU must not damage Russia: Peskov

Moscow is insisting that its relations with Ukraine and Moldova must not further deteriorate if the two become EU members.



Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the granting of candidate status to the former Soviet republics was initially an "internal European matter," according to Interfax news agency. "It's very important for us that these processes don't create more problems for us or for relations with the said countries."



He said it was also important that as Ukraine and Moldova draw closer to the EU, relations between Russia and the European Union do not deteriorate further, Peskov said. "They are already largely ruined as it is."



Peskov also singled out Moldova's leadership for criticism, saying it was seeking to oppose Moscow in order to justify its candidate status. They think the more anti-Russian they are, "the more it will please the Europeans," he said.



