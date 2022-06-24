EU leaders back use of euro currency in Croatia from 2023

Croatia is allowed to use the European Union's common currency the euro from 2023, EU leaders decided on Friday at a summit in Brussels.



European Council President Charles Michel congratulated Croatia on Twitter, saying the euro is part of the "European dream."



The country is now due to become the euro area's 20th member, less than 10 years after it joined the EU in 2013.



The backing "is an excellent signal for Croatia, for Croatia's economy," Andrej Plenkovic, the country's prime minister said, arriving at an EU summit in Brussels.



"Croatia is ready for the eurozone," Plenković said, stressing how well the euro is already established in his country's economy.



"Seventy per cent of the tourists that come to Croatia also come from the countries of the eurozone, our trade exchange happens to two-thirds with the countries of eurozone," Plenković said.



