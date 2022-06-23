News
Economy
Lufthansa slashes 2,000 more flights in July due to staff shortages
Lufthansa slashes 2,000 more flights in July due to staff shortages
The company announced two weeks ago that it would cancel 900 connections in July. Now it will "take out of the system a further 2,200 of a total of 80,000 flights," Lufthansa said on Thursday.
Published June 23,2022
Subscribe
German airline Lufthansa is cancelling more than 2,000 additional flights at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs due to staff shortages.
The company announced two weeks ago that it would cancel 900 connections in July. Now it will "take out of the system a further 2,200 of a total of 80,000 flights," Lufthansa said on Thursday.
"The cancellations will affect domestic German and intra-European flights in particular, but not the classic holiday destinations that are well utilized during this season," the company said, adding that flight schedules could also change.
"Aviation security strikes, weather events and in particular an increased rate of staff sick with Covid-19 have put additional strain on the system," Lufthansa said, explaining the decision.
Lufthansa passengers would be informed immediately of cancellations and, if possible, rebooked on other suitable flights. Alternatively, feeder flights within Germany could be replaced by train travel to the hubs, from where the planes would then take off for foreign destinations.
Lufthansa said it hoped the reduction to its schedule would "ensure greater overall stability."