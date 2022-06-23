News Economy Lufthansa slashes 2,000 more flights in July due to staff shortages

Lufthansa slashes 2,000 more flights in July due to staff shortages

The company announced two weeks ago that it would cancel 900 connections in July. Now it will "take out of the system a further 2,200 of a total of 80,000 flights," Lufthansa said on Thursday.

DPA ECONOMY Published June 23,2022 Subscribe