Zelensky renews calls on EU for seventh Moscow sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again called for further EU sanctions on Russia in his Tuesday night video address, arguing for Brussels to impose a seventh sanctions package on Moscow as soon as possible.



"Russia must feel the growing pressure of going to war and of its aggressive anti-European policy," Zelensky said, before reiterating Kiev's urgent need of further arms deliveries. "The lives of thousands of people directly depend on the speed of our partners," he said.



On the front line in the east of the country, the Ukrainian army had been able to strengthen defences in the heavily contested Luhansk region, he said.



Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv region, heavy Russian shelling was continuing, but the area around the Russian-occupied city of Kherson was gradually being recaptured, Zelensky added.