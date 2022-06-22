Biden to call for three-month suspension of federal gas tax as prices skyrocket

US President Joe Biden will ask Congress Wednesday to suspend the federal gas tax for three months as skyrocketing prices cause widespread anger among Americans just months before crucial mid-term elections.

The White House wants to discontinue a federal tax of 18 cents per gallon (3.78 liters) until September and will call on states to do the same to "provide direct relief to American consumers who have been hit with Putin's price hike," a senior administration official said, referencing Russian President Vladimir Putin 's invasion of Ukraine.







