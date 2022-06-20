TURKISH FLAG CARRIERS BRUSSELS FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO STRIKE IN BELGIUM

 Contact Us
Turkish flag carrier's Brussels flights canceled due to strike in Belgium

Published June 20,2022
Monday's flights by Turkish Airlines to and from the Belgian capital Brussels have been canceled due to a countrywide strike of airline workers, the national flag carrier announced.

In a statement, the airline's press office underlined that no security personnel would be stationed at the airport due to the strike, prompting a full-day Notice to Airmen or Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM).

It said the flights TK1942 from Brussels to Istanbul and TK1939 - TK1940 Istanbul-Brussels round trips were canceled, adding that a flight could be planned for later in the evening.

Meanwhile, a return flight from London to Istanbul was also canceled in line with a decision by Heathrow Airport and UK civil aviation due to insufficient capacity.

The plane will return to Istanbul without passengers with only cargo onboard, it added.