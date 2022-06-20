NASAS PERSEVERANCE FINDS TRASH IN MARS

While NASA rover Perseverance travels through Martian deserts exploring enormous canyons and solid rocks, it has also recently found something unexpected.

Although nobody in NASA thought about the aliens not even for a second, because they recognized the object immediately.

It was a part of the thermic wrap used to protect the vehicle during its landing. But the problem was that it was found 2 km from the area the rover landed.

This can be seen literally as human contamination, on a planet where we personally did not even go yet.

The trash in space is actually a growing preoccupation for space agencies, as the fragments of the missions left in space, like the things left on the Moon by Apolo, including the vehicles, might contaminate planets.

However, there are actually few restrictions to be able to protect the space from contamination. Furthermore, the rights in space did not change a lot since the Outer Space Treaty, which was written in 1967 and is not very detailed.

After more than half a century, as planets like Mars start to be exposed to parts of the Earth's technology, there will probably be a more urgent need to find a solution to this.