Germany plans further measures to make up for Russian gas cut

Published June 19,2022

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is planning additional measures to reduce gas consumption and replace supplies in view of lower gas deliveries from Russia, according to plans seen by dpa.



The use of gas for power generation and industry is to be reduced and the filling of storage facilities is to be prioritized ahead of the winter.



The government is providing billions in funds to finance the measures, dpa learned from government circles.



In addition, Habeck - a Green member of Germany's centre-left coalition government - said that more coal-fired power plants are to be used to make up the shortfall.



In a five-page paper obtained by dpa, Habeck says that "gas consumption must continue to fall, and more gas must go into the storage facilities, otherwise it will be really tight in winter."



Russia's state-owned energy firm Gazprom has significantly reduced the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline in recent days, justifying it by saying there had been delays in the repair of compressor turbines by the company Siemens Energy.



Habeck has said the move was politically motivated. The missing parts can still be replaced, and gas storage facilities were still being filled albeit at higher prices, he said.



The government plans an additional credit line of €15 billion ($15.7 billion) via the state bank KfW, according to government sources.



Habeck is also planning to introduce a gas auction model this summer. This is to offer incentives to industrial gas consumers to save gas. In essence, the idea is that industrial customers who can do without gas will reduce their consumption in exchange for financial compensation, and make the gas available for storage.







