Moscow: No setbacks in importing grain to Türkiye

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday he does not see any setbacks in importing Russian grain to Türkiye.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Novak said Russia has always been a large supplier of grain to Türkiye and plans to maintain this position.

"We have always been a major supplier of grain to the Republic of Türkiye, so we do not see any particular problems here.

"These are commercial issues and (companies) agree among themselves, I think that if we have export potential and resources, enough (grain) will be delivered to consumers," he said.

Novak added that Türkiye has been for years "a very important economic and trade partner" for Russia.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and (Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are constantly in contact, the tasks on increasing the trade turnover are being implemented, last year it grew up by 57% to $33 billion.

"Big investment projects are being implemented both in Russia and Türkiye -- TurkStream, Akkuyu, a car plant Gaz, producing trucks, was built, and many other projects," Novak said.

Russia and Türkiye are tied in tourism and construction sectors, he said.

The two countries created special economic zones and provided support to small and medium businesses to ensure the trade turnover, he added.

"Currently, we see additional niches for the development of such business between our countries, including creating in Türkiye a transport-logistics hub to deliver goods to Russia, and also from Russia to Türkiye, including the deliveries of equipment that is not produced in Russia, localization of production of such equipment in Russia, deliveries from the third countries," he said.

All the issues are being discussed at the level of intergovernmental commissions with the Turkish authorities and also at the level of business to business, he added.

"Today, the second meeting of the business community of Russia and Türkiye took place, which is very interested in making proposals for the development of further joint cooperation," he noted.

Russian and Turkish authorities see their role in helping business by eliminating administrative barriers, creating favorable conditions for the business, so that it is able to implement projects and decrease expenses, he said.