OUR PRODUCT, OUR RULES, SAYS RUSSIAS GAZPROM CHIEF

'Our product, our rules,' says Russia's Gazprom chief

The head of Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.

"Our product, our rules. We don't play by rules we didn't create," Alexei Miller said during a panel discussion at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He also said that it sees no solution to the ongoing equipment issue at the Portovaya compressor station, part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that carries Russian gas to Germany.

Gazprom head Alexey Miller said sanctions were preventing the company - which says capacity is limited on Nord Stream 1 - from getting key equipment out of Canada.

The Russian gas giant has lots of equipment for the pipeline that is due to undergo major maintenance, he added.

CEO of Gazprom also said that Russia means energy stability for Russia's friends.