Russia and China agreed to expand cooperation due to sanctions: Kremlin

Russia and China have agreed on Wednesday to expand cooperation in energy, finance, and industry due to the sanctions imposed by the West, RIA quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying.

"It was agreed to expand cooperation in the energy, financial, industrial, transport and other areas, taking into account the situation in the global economy that has become more complicated due to the unlawful sanctions policy of the West," the Kremlin said following phone talks between the leaders.