Macron calls for strengthening of European defence industry
Published June 13,2022
French President Emmanuel Macron wants a strengthening of the European weapons industry in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"A European strategy is good for our economy, our jobs market, and our sovereignty," Macron said at the opening of a defence and security technology fair in Paris.
He called on Europe to invest more in its own defence capabilities, rather than spending money on military equipment imported from abroad.
More cooperation and a standardizing framework between European weapons companies would be necessary to become more competitive, relative to the US, he said.
Macron has been in favour of an independent European defence strategy to complement NATO for years. He also announced a review of defence spending for France, in order to better prepare for threats.
"We need to move to a war economy," he said. The weapons industry will have to react faster to the needs of the military and deliver material more quickly, both in the case of basic technologies and high-end innovation.