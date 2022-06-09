NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg cancels visit to Germany and Romania due to illness

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium (REUTERS File Photo)

The NATO chief has canceled his visits to Germany and Romania due to illness, an official said on Thursday.

Jens Stoltenberg "has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home," the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Stoltenberg will remotely hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht later on Thursday.

He is also expected to participate at the Bucharest-9 Summit on Friday via video link.

Stoltenberg had tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

According to his office, he had mild symptoms and observed quarantine in line with the Belgian health regulation.

















