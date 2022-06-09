Erdoğan calls on Greece to demilitarise Eastern Aegean islands and abide by international agreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday Greece should stop arming the islands with non-military status and should abide by international agreements.

In a speech made as he observed Turkish military exercises on the coast of western Türkiye, Erdoğan said Greece should "avoid dreams, acts and statements that will result in regret".



"Türkiye will not relinquish its rights in Aegean Sea, will not hesitate to use its powers stemming from international agreements," Erdoğan said in his comments.



"Some Greek politicians trying to remain relevant with words and actions that are far from reality, contrary to logic and law," the Turkish leader also added.







