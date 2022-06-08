Thursday strike at Paris airport to disrupt flights in Europe

In this file photo taken on June 27, 2019 an Air France stopover agent is seen at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy-en-France, north of Paris (AFP)

About a quarter of flights from Paris' main airport will be canceled from Thursday morning to the afternoon due to a workers' strike demanding higher wages, local media reported on Wednesday, citing an Aeroport de Paris (ADP) statement.

The Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGAC) has requested flight companies to reduce their flights between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, owing to a lack of staff availability due to the strike.

The ADP has also warned of extended wait times at Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports in Paris because of staff shortages.

Air France, has canceled 85 short and medium-haul flights and rescheduled long-haul flights to meet DGAC requirements, Le Figaro news reported.

The workers' unions have called for a strike to demand an unconditional salary increase of 300 euros for all 80,000 employees at the Roissy airport.

"Employers are closing the door to serious wage negotiations and continue to systematically lower the cost of labor," a statement from the unions said justifying the strike.