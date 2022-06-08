Food has become part of ‘Kremlin’s arsenal of terror’: EU chief

EU Commission chief von der Leyen accused Russia on Wednesday of weaponizing food in the Ukraine crisis, saying that the food has become a part of the "Kremlin's arsenal of terror".

"We are facing up to a collision of crisis, which will amplify food insecurity and debt distress around the world," she added.

"Food has become now part of the Kremlin's arsenal of terror and we cannot tolerate this," von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday.



Von der Leyen was responding to Moscow's attempts to blame Western sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now in its fourth month, for causing the global price of food to spike.



Supplies of grain from Ukraine, a major exporter, have been drastically reduced due to Russia's blockade of the country's ports and the targeted bombardment of warehouses.



The United Nations has warned that the war will worsen hunger around the world with Africa's 54 countries - importing nearly half of their wheat from Ukraine and Russia - especially vulnerable.



The UN is attempting to broker a deal between Russia, Ukraine and the West to resume grain exports from ports in the Black Sea but trust is in short supply.



Von der Leyen told the EU legislature that 20 million tons of grain is trapped in Ukraine and stressed that sanctions do "not touch basic food commodities."



"They do not affect the trading of grain or other food between Russia and third countries," she said, adding that the bloc's port embargo on Russian-flagged ships has a full exemption for agricultural goods.



Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine "fuels the food crisis and nothing else," she said.