Ukraine agriculture exports rise 80% in May, still below 2021 level

Ukraine's grain, oilseed and vegetable oil exports rose 80% in May month on month 1.743 million tonnes but the volumes are still significantly below the exports in May 2021, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.



The ministry said corn dominated the shipment, with 959,000 tonnes, while exports of sunflower oil totalled 202,650 tonnes.



Ukraine exported 2.245 million tonnes of corn and 501,800 tonnes of sunoil in May 2021.



The ministry said on Monday Ukraine's grain exports had reached 47.2 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 148,000 tonnes in the first five days of June.



It said the total volume included 18.578 million tonnes of wheat, 22.4 million tonnes of corn and 5.7 million tonnes of barley. Corn shipments dominated exports in June.



Ukraine exported up to 6 million tones of grain a month before Russia invaded the country, but in recent months the volumes have fallen to about 1 million tonnes.



Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, used to export most of its goods through seaports but has been forced by Russia's invasion to export by train via its western border or via its small Danube river ports.



The ministry said on Tuesday 709,600 tonnes of agriculture goods were exported by train, 798,800 tonnes via Danube ports and ferries, and 212,089 tonnes were exported by trucks.



A total of 327,900 tonnes of goods were exported via the Danube port of Izmail and 398,000 tonnes via another Danube port, Reni.



The ministry data showed that a total of 3.04 million tonnes of various agricultural goods had been exported by Ukraine in three months of the Russian invasion.



Agriculture and transport officials have said that Ukraine aims to boost export capacity at Danube river ports, which would allow grain to be shipped to Romanian Black Sea ports.