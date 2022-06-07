Japan allows tourists back in the country but strict rules apply

Japan is preparing to allow tourists to enter the country for the first time since the pandemic broke out two years ago, but strict rules remain in place.



Tourists must be part of organized tour groups and must wear masks, and take out additional health insurance, once restrictions ease on Friday.



They must be accompanied by a tour guide at all times from the point of entry to the country to their departure, under the guidelines published by the Tourism Ministry on Tuesday.



Tourists will also have to take a PCR test for Covid-19 before entering the country.



Initially, tourists from 98 countries are allowed to travel to Japan. Travel agencies are to ensure tourists agree to wear masks and take out insurance to cover any Covid-related medical expenses.



Visitors must also agree to avoid enclosed spaces and crowded places and to maintain social distancing.



The ministry's 16-page guidelines also require travel agencies to ensure tour guides keep accurate records of their itineraries and of participants' contacts. Those who do not adhere to the requirements risk having their group tour terminated.



The guidelines are based on the experience of test tours carried out with tourists from the U.S., Thailand, Singapore and Australia.



When one person among a group of four from Thailand caught Covid-19, their tour was cancelled.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seeking to avoid a rush of tourists travelling to the country and a surge of infections ahead of the July elections for the upper house of parliament.



The rules are likely to be eased to allow individual tourists to enter Japan after that date.



Tourism is an important economic sector for Japan, which expected up to 40 million foreign visitors in 2020.



However, the country shut its borders completely to foreign tourists in April 2020.



Earlier this month, Japan raised the upper limit for entries to 20,000 per day, after criticism of the government's isolationist policy.















