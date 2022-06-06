Report: Moscow to allow grain supplies to leave port of Odessa

The Russian government plans to allow ships carrying grain supplies to leave the port of Odessa, in Ukraine, according to a report, easing a blockade that has triggered fears of widespread shortages and hunger.



The Russian leadership has agreed with Kyiv and Ankara on a scheme to release grain shipments from Odessa, which has been subject to a blockade, the pro-government Izvestia reported, citing government circles.



"In the territorial waters of the neighboring country, Turkish military forces will take over the demining and they will also escort the ships as far as neutral waters," Monday's report said.



Russian warships would then escort the vessels carrying grain to the Bosporus.



The step comes as food prices soar after Moscow's war on Ukraine led to massive turbulence on world markets. Ukraine is one of the world's largest grain exporters, and the collapse in its deliveries following Russia's invasion has hit African countries hard.



Russian President Vladimir Putin recently received the president of the African Union and Senegal, Macky Sall, to discuss the issue.



While Putin denied Russia was responsible for the high prices, he said he was willing to facilitate grain deliveries.



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is expected in Ankara on Wednesday for talks on the issue. After the talks, the scheme to release grain from Odessa is to be officially approved, the newspaper said.

